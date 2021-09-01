Child abduction suspect arrested at Glasgow airport

A man has been arrested at Glasgow Airport yesterday, August 31, on suspicion of abducting a two-year-old girl and flying with her to Spain.

39-year-old Lee Rogers, was wanted by police after he and his partner boarded a flight with the two-year-old toddler on Friday, August 25.

39-year-old Lee Rogers, was wanted by police after he and his partner boarded a flight with the two-year-old toddler on Friday, August 25.

The toddler, Gracie-May was safely returned to Manchester Airport on Sunday, 29 August, with a woman.

The woman, 35, is not under arrest and the police say she will be interviewed voluntarily.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, had initially said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.

“The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante on Tuesday evening but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.

“We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

Lee Rogers is under suspicion of abduction and is currently in custody.

