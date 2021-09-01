Rick Edwards joins Rachel Burden to present 5 Live Breakfast

Rick Edwards will be the new breakfast show presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside Rachel Burden.



The new look 5 Live Breakfast will launch in November – bringing listeners everything they need to start their day.

Rick has worked at the station since 2019 and takes over from Nicky Campbell who is moving to present a later show on 5 Live every weekday morning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



5 Live aims to be the voice of the UK and put listeners at the heart of the conversation while offering the latest news and the best live sport. Rick joins a daytime line-up that already includes Naga Munchetty, Adrian Chiles, Nihal Arthanayake and Tony Livesey.

Rick, who currently guest presents several shows on the station, says: “When it comes to 5 Live, I’m a long-time listener, first-time breakfast-show-presenter. I’ve always loved the station’s heady mix of news, sport and free-wheeling conversation. I realise I have some big boots to fill – I checked, and Nicky Campbell’s an eye-watering UK12! – but I’m very excited about popping them on and sitting alongside the brilliant Rachel every morning.”

He began his career on the stand-up circuit after graduating with a degree in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and has since gone on to present popular television shows such as BBC1’s daytime quiz show !mpossible, River Hunters and BBC Three’s Free Speech.

Rachel who has presented the weekday breakfast show since 2011, said, “It’s a joy and a privilege to be starting a new chapter on 5 Live Breakfast with Rick. He has a love of sport and curiosity about the world which our 5 Live family will love. Plus he knows a lot about octopuses, which will surely come in handy at some point.”

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, said “With Rachel and Rick, 5 Live Breakfast will continue to be at the heart of the UK conversation, talking about the stories that matter to our listeners. From breaking news to the biggest sport stories, 5 Live Breakfast will set up listeners for the day ahead, keeping them connected and making them smile.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





