Piers Morgan WILL NOT get Good Morning Britain job back

TV sources have confirmed that controversial host Piers Morgan will not get his job back on ITV’s Good Morning Britain despite being cleared of breaching broadcast regulations over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

An insider has confirmed that there are no plans to bring Morgan back as a host on the ITV morning news programme.

ITV said after the news was announced: “We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offence.

“The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the programme-makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offence which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments.

“It is because of the programme’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests, that the programme did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”

Following the announcement from Ofcom, Morgan, a former newspaper editor, Tweeted with delight: “@Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from @GMB.

“Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.”

I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

