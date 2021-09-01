One injured in Mallorca stabbing

A MAN has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Mallorca.

The man was reportedly injured in the stabbing in Mallorca.

The 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on Calle Ramiro de Ledesma Street in Palma.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Health workers came to the scene, attending to his stab wounds before the man was transferred to the University Hospital.

The news comes after police in Malaga are investigating after a man was stabbed.

Officers from the National Police are investigating after the young man was injured in the stabbing in the centre of Malaga.

According to police, the investigation is continuing after taking statements from some witnesses.

The incident took place on Wednesday, August 25 at around 6.20 pm, when the emergency services received a report from a local who witnessed a fight in the middle of the street, which had resulted in a man wounded by a knife.

The witness told emergency services that the victim was on the ground bleeding profusely due to cuts caused by a knife in his arm and that the perpetrator had fled the scene.

National Police and health workers came to the scene, assisting the victim and transferring him to hospital.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





