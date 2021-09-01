New spin on Del Boy’s Peckham with Peckham’s Finest

The residents of Peckham are about to be thrust into the limelight in a brand-new observational documentary series, from the makers of The Masked Singer.

Produced by Bandicoot Scotland and premiering on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Peckham’s Finest will follow a diverse and aspirational group of young people from the area living everyday life in this eclectic pocket of London.

With the cameras capturing all aspects of their lives, from blossoming romances to doomed relationships, from new friendships to broken ties and new ventures to everyday dramas, we follow our unsung heroes as they attempt to make their way in the world, hoping to turn dreams into a reality.

The series will bring a brand new, exciting and fresh approach that will reimagine the genre for today’s tech savvy TV viewers and reflect the real life of the cast combining filming with content from their social media.

Viewers will be able to follow the antics of our cast which include, a BMX coach, Radio DJ, fashion boutique owner, dance teacher and choreographer, body positive coach and influencer, drag performer, barista, street food chefs, a DJ and promoter and a salon owner.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said, “Peckham’s Finest marks an exciting new direction for both ITV2 and ITV Hub. This precinct-based observational doc series with a talented and diverse cast will appeal to younger viewers both on the channel, and On Demand.”

