New hours and capacity allowed by Junta de Andalucia for hotels and nightlife

Commerce has announced the new hours and capacity allowed by the Junta de Andalucia for the hotel business and nightlife.

The Councillor for Commerce of the Nerja Town Council, Javier Lopez, has appeared to report on the modification of the restrictions against the coronavirus for the hotel business and nightlife. They were announced last night by the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, after the meeting of the Regional Committee for High Impact on Health Public.

“Positives for the hotel and restaurant sectors, among others, as longer opening hours and increased capacity are allowed. However, we reiterate the need to continue maintaining prudence and responsibility to continue reducing infections and the incidence rate of the virus”.

Lopez has detailed that “as of this midnight, the hours of the hotel and restaurant establishments are extended, being able to give service until 1am and be open until 2am. Regarding the capacity, the tables can be of up to 8 people indoors and 10 outdoors. Taking into account that Nerja is in Level 2 of health alert, consumption in bars is not allowed”.

In relation to nightlife, the councillor explained that the opening hours are extended until 3.30am, and the service must stop at 3.00am. In level 2, consumption is only allowed in outside bars, always maintaining the distance between people.

All these measures, as well as those specific to the halls of celebrations, wakes, worship, public transport, shows, and children’s entertainment, among others, corresponding to level 2 of the Health Alert can be consulted in detail on the website https://www.mapacovid.es/detail/Nerja.

