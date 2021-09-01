Nerja Active Ageing Program incorporates swimming and urban hiking

The new season of the Municipal Active Ageing Programme in Nerja will incorporate swimming activities in the indoor pool and urban hiking.

The Councillor for the Elderly, Elena Galvez, and the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, presented yesterday, August 31, the new season of the Municipal Active Ageing Program 21/22 which incorporates swimming activities in the indoor pool and urban hiking.

The deadline to register for these activities will begin today, September 1 until the 15 and must be done at the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 1pm.

“We have developed a program in response to the health situation, which allows us to expand the number of activities that we offer from the Nerja City Council to our elders,” said the councillor.

The Councillor for Sports has detailed that “in addition to swimming and hiking, outdoor gymnastics are maintained in the Verano Azul Park and in Maro as well as tai chi, which takes place at the Municipal Sports Centre. All of them will be developed in compliance with the protocols and hygienic-sanitary measures to guarantee the safety of the users”.

The Municipal Active Ageing Program is intended for people over 65 years of age or pensioners over 60 years of age, those wishing to take part must be registered in the municipality and must be in possession of the Nerja Mayor’s Card.

