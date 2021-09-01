Megayacht owned by the Emir of Qatar docks in Malaga Port

The megayacht owned by the Emir of Qatar has docked in Malaga Port.

The megayacht owned by the Emir of Qatar is 123 meters long and bears the name ‘Al Lusail’, in honour of the Qatari city, which is 15 kilometres from the capital, Doha.

The megayacht was commissioned by the Emir and built by the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen (Germany). However, it was the official launch site was in Norway.

Iy has a steel hull and the superstructures is made of aluminium, the decks are beautifully lined and cut from lush teak.

It has four decks and is equipped with the latest navigation innovation and modern finishes but combined with a traditional nautical style.

‘Al Lusail’ has the capacity to accommodate 36 guests in 18 cabins and has a crew of about 56.

Speed-wise it can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots. Prestigious boat interior designers March and White designed the interior. The luxury yacht also boasts a swimming pool, gym, cinema, and an area for aquatic games and a helicopter landing pad.

Proud owner Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is the fourth son of the previous emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who abdicated in 2013. Sheikh Tamim, born in 1980, and is the youngest Arab monarch in the world.

