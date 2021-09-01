Marbella hotels at more than 90 per cent occupancy

MARBELLA Council has announced that hotels reached more than 90 per cent.

The council said that Marbella hotels reached more than 90 per cent occupancy in August.

Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, said that more than half the area’s hotels were at 90 per cent occupancy.

She said: “For many days these establishments have been at one hundred percent capacity.”

She added: “It’s great news if you consider that there are more accommodation alternatives, such as second homes or tourist homes.”

The mayor said: “Hotel establishments are still the hallmark of our town and a thermometre that reflects very well the economic activity of this summer.”

She added that the council had provided funding to attract tourists to Marbella.

The news comes after Marbella Council has announced it is putting aside € 10 million to attract tourism.

The ‘Tourist Plan for Large Cities’ will be open to the public for their suggestions. Councillor for Tourism, Laura De Arce, said it was “a key element in the municipal strategy for the reactivation of the sector, after the crisis generated by the pandemic.”

She added that council will accept ideas from “the most representative organizations such as unions, businessmen, consumers, residents, groups of people with disabilities, LGTBI people, environmentalists and the economy.”

The plan will be given €10 million, funded by Marbella Council and the Junta de Andalucia to improve tourism.

