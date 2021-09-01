Malaga businesses call for more plans to increase tourism

BUSINESSES in Malaga are calling for more to be done to increase tourism.

The Costa del Sol Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos) is calling for more to increase tourism in Malaga.

President of Aehcos Jose Luque said it was important to improve traffic, allowing tourists to travel through Malaga.

He said: “Even this summer, when there has been a lower influx of tourists than in 2019 because of Covid, we have observed many problems with traffic jams and accessibility.”

He also said there was, “the difficulty of finding staff, as the increase in rental of tourist housing has caused the difficulty of finding affordable long-term rent and, as a result, has greatly increased the distance between homes and jobs.”

Aehcos also said that transport should be improved on the Costa del Sol.

It said: “All these issues are of general interest not only for hoteliers in the province, but also for the entire tourism sector in need of… resources that further enhance the attractiveness of the destination along with the generation of wealth and employment of other sectors… of Malaga.”

