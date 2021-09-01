EU approves €10 million Portuguese scheme to support farmers

The EU has approved a €10 million Portuguese scheme to support farmers in Azores.



The European Commission has approved a €10 million Portuguese scheme to support farmers active in the outermost Region of the Azores in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework.

Under the scheme, the public support will take the form of direct grants. The measure aims at mitigating the liquidity shortages that the beneficiaries are facing and at addressing part of the losses they incurred due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

The Commission found that the Portuguese scheme is in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework. In particular, the aid (will not exceed €225,000 per beneficiary; and will be granted no later than December 31 2021. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.

