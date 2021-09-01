Barcelona’s Glories Tunnel to open this September after six years

Alex Glenn
Barcelona's Glories Tunnel to open this September after six years Credit: Town hall

Barcelona’s Glories tunnel to open this September after six years of work. The work began in 2015 and has been delayed various times, including due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Happily though it is now set to open this month.

Now that the August summer holidays in Barcelona are over the city is nearly ready to open the Glories tunnel after six years of work. So far the council have not yet revealed the exact date it will open on though. It is expected that the tunnel will open in the Besos direction before October and that the tunnel will open in the Llobregat direction at some point between late November and early December.

Since spring 150 workers have been working hard on the finer details so that the tunnel will be ready to open. According to officials over the summer “adaptation work” has been carried out at the Besos and Llobregat tunnel openings. This has included signposting and asphalting too.

The tunnel is just under a thousand metres long but when including the access ramps, it comes in at 1,157 metres. The works which began in April 2015 have cost a staggering 192 million euros.

In other Spanish news, tax agency collects more taxes in Malaga than before the pandemic. For the first half of the year the Spanish tax agency have managed to collect 5 per cent more tax revenue than was collected in 2019.

Businesses in 2019 were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but since coronavirus restrictions have been lifted the Spanish job market has reactivated and tourists have returned.


In Malaga the collection of taxes has now managed to reach pre-pandemic levels. Revenue levels from income tax, corporation tax, IVA sales tax, excise duty on fuel, tobacco, electricity and alcohol have managed to beat those seen before the pandemic began.

