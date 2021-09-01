Balearics the national leader for foreign tourists

The Balearic Islands are the national leader for foreign tourism.

During the month of July, Spain received 4.39 million foreign tourists, which amounts to 78 per cent more than in July 2020. Total foreign tourist spending was €5,231 million, in comparison to €2,458 million last year.

With regards to the markets, France was the largest with 874,189 tourists, just under 20 per cent of the total, and an increase of 46.6 per cent compared to 2020. There were 707,331 German tourists, 64.5 per cent more, and 555,183 British, an increase of 46.5 per cent.

During the first seven months of 2021, there were 9.8 million foreign tourists. For the same period of 2020, there were 13.2 million, while in 2019 there were almost 48 million tourists. Of the 13.2 million last year, the vast majority came over to Spain before the state of alarm was declared during mid-March.

The largest foreign market was French, with 2.1 million tourists between January and July 2021.

At a regional level, in July the Balearics had the highest number of tourists in 2021. There were 1.3 million foreign tourists, which is 124 per cent more than in 2020.

Catalonia, which usually sees the most foreign tourists, had 814,310, followed by Valencia with 607,214, Andalucia welcomed 554,924, and the Canaries had 414,244.

With regard to tourist spending, the cumulative amount for Spain from January to July was €10,996 million, 23.2 per cent lower than in 2020 and down 80 per cent compared with 2019.

