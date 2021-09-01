Almeria offers €10,000 for animal welfare

ALMERIA is spending €10,000 to improve animal welfare.

The city council has said it will use the money to improve animal welfare in Almeria.

Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Margarita Cobos, said the money will go towards, “animal welfare and supports the work of non-profit organisations.”

She added: “This is €10,000 which we want to use to support the work of many protectors who work for animal welfare in our municipality, a goal that is shared with the local administration.”

The grants will go to non-profit associations who work with abandoned and lost animals.

To benefit from the grants, the associations must be non-profit, domiciled and registered at the Register of Associations of the Junta de Andalucia.

Almeria City Council had also approved the Municipal Ordinance on the Protection, Welfare and Possession of Pets.

The new measures include a plan to reduce the number of stray cats in Almeria, with the council neutering, vaccinating, deworming and microchipping the animals.

The council approved a budget of €30,000 for the programme and will work with the College of Veterinarians and another with the Animalist Federation of Almería ‘Animali’ on it.

