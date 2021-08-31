Veterans’ mental health services to receive £2.7 million boost

Armed forces veterans will benefit from extra support including extra mental health services thanks to a further £2.7 million funding.

Armed Forces veterans, including those who served in Afghanistan, will benefit from additional mental health support backed by £2.7 million for Op COURAGE – the Veterans’ Mental Health and Wellbeing Service.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has announced an expansion of services to support those experiencing complex mental and/or physical trauma, or alcohol and substance misuse.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dedicated care co-ordinators will be appointed to act as a single point of contact to better support veterans with complex mental and physical trauma. They will help them to navigate the health and care system, consult with health and care professionals, with the ultimate aim of reducing suicide rates within the veteran community.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Our serving Armed Forces and veterans represent the very best of us, with recent events in Afghanistan yet another reminder of their dedication and sacrifice.

“Op COURAGE already provides excellent support for veterans’ mental health, but I know there is more we can do to get the right care and treatment to those who have given up so much to protect us.

“This new funding will ensure support is in place where it is needed most, recognising the unique challenges veterans face,” he added on August 31.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





