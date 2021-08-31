Brit tourist jumps out of window after positive Covid test

A British tourist who tested positive for Covid attempted to avoid quarantine by climbing out of a window at the health centre.

A British tourist who tested positive for Covid attempted to avoid quarantine by climbing out of a window at the health centre, he has now been forced to self-isolate in a hotel in Tenerife.

The young man, whose age has not been made public, was found at the island airport by police whilst trying to return home to Britain with his dad and grandfather. They had brought forward their return flights by purchasing new flights.

Local health chiefs and a judge have been informed of the strange incident.

Police said they are positive the youngster deliberately attempted to avoid quarantine after testing positive for Covid via an antigen test.

The incident occurred last week, however, it has only just been made public, it is also not yet clear whether his relatives flew home or remained with him in Tenerife.

It was revealed by health chiefs yesterday, August 30, that five people had died with covid in the previous 24 hours.

The Canary Islands also registered 141 new cases of the disease the same day, with Tenerife having the most cases (84), followed by Gran Canaria with 38 and 11 in Lanzarote.

The number of people with coronavirus in the archipelago stood at 13,406 as of yesterday.

