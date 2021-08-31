THE longest war in America’s history is over as the final aircraft leaves Kabul airport in Afghanistan, 20 years after they invaded the country

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan tonight, Monday, August 30, ending America’s longest war after 20 years, closing a chapter in military history that will likely be remembered for the loss of more than 1,400 American lives, colossal failures, broken promises, and a frenzied final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 US military personnel.

This final evacuation took place just hours before President Joe Biden’s deadline of Tuesday, August 31 approached, with that final aircraft bringing the curtain down on America’s spell in the Asian country, as Air Force transport planes carried the last remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport, leaving Taliban forces firmly in control, reportedly firing their weapons into the air as the last flight took to the sky.

Two highly dangerous weeks have been experienced by those leaving on the plane, where they had to guard the facility, bizarrely accompanied on one side by the Taliban forces who also stood guard outside, and along the perimeter walls, with 13 of their comrades very tragically losing their lives when a suicide bomber launched an attack last Thursday, August 26.

General Frank McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, announced the completion of the evacuation and the war effort at 3.29am Washington time – one minute to midnight in Kabul – assuring that any American citizens left behind will still be able to safely get out of the country.

During those final hours, the American troops faced the daunting task of evacuating not just themselves, but also loading equipment that would go with them, and under the permanent threat of more attacks by ISIS-K, which did happen, but were repelled thanks to the US anti-missile system that shot the terror group’s rockets out of the air.

Biden now faces condemnation both at home and abroad, for his handling of a final evacuation that unfolded in chaos and raised doubts about America’s credibility, as reported by larazon.es.

