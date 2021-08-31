Rincon de la Victoria 431 kilometre cycling fundraiser for charity

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced that a disabled athlete will be cycling 431 kilometres for charity.

The cyclist will be setting off from Rincon de la Victoria to raise money for charity.

Carlos Sarrias will leave Rincon de la Victoria to travel 431 kilometres to Alicante to raise funds for a girl with 94 per cent disability.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sarrias is the current MC1 leader of the Spanish Cup of Adapted Cycling 2021.

Councillor for Sports, Antonio Jose Martin, received the athlete at the council at an event to announce the charity challenge.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “From Rincon de la Victoria we will continue to support inclusive sports by contributing to education in values ​​and the improvement of skills and integration.”

A small team of cyclists and logistical experts will join Sarrias and will leave from Rincon de la Victoria to travel 431 kilometres in three stages.

Among his support team is Jose Manuel Lopez, a long distance runner who works with charity challenges and who will come from Mallorca.

To register to take part in the charity challenge, visit www.sportcare.org.es/deporte-adaptado/.

The funds raised will go towards charity.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





