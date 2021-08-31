Real Madrid swoop for Eduardo Camavinga before transfer window closes

REAL MADRID have swooped for 18-year-old French midfield star Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Rennes, hours before the transfer window closes



While football fans in Madrid and Paris held their breath on transfer deadline day, to see if the 22-year-old French international Kylian Mbappe would be heading from PSG to Real Madrid, it was another Frenchman who went under the radar and made the headlines, as 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga departed from Ligue 1 club Rennes, and joined Los Blancos.

Eduardo Camavinga is already a French international, and is seen as one of the bright young stars of that country, a midfielder who can also play up front if needed, and now he is free to line up for Carlo Ancelotti this Sunday 12 against Celta at the newly refurbished Santiago Bernabeu.

A message on the Real Madrid website welcomed their new player, “Camavinga is a midfielder with a great physical display who can play anywhere in the midfield. He is a footballer with great facility to break lines thanks to his change of rhythm. Camavinga is also a versatile player who appears in any area of ​​the field, with a great change of pace and physical display. He is left-footed and forceful when cutting. A player who dominates the short pass, the long pass, and driving forward”.

With an ageing midfield comprising top stars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Camavinga will bring some youthful flair and muscle to the middle of the park in this Madrid setup, as reported by larazon.es.

