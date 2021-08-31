Seven month old puppy loves to hug other dogs on walks

AN adorable seven-month-old puppy loves to cuddle other dogs he meets on walks.

Adorable seven-month-old puppy, Duck, loves to cuddle other dogs he meets on walks, wrapping his paws around them!

The little Welsh Terrier is said to have a “lovely” nature and has been making the people he meets in London smile.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Duck’s owner James Quirke told TeamDogs: “He loves going up to and meeting other dogs in the park.

“He just wants to run around and play with them, like all dogs do.

“But this extends to him trying to cuddle them – most have no idea what is going on.

“He even tries to cuddle dogs in the street when they’re just walking by with their owners.”

James added: “It doesn’t matter the size of the dog – he will try to cuddle them if he can.

“He has been doing this since he was a young pup – everybody comments on how cute it is.”

“He is just a typical puppy. He is interested in everything, especially his toys, he doesn’t put them down,” said James.

“We involve him in everything we do and enjoy taking him to new places.

“He is a very friendly pup and enjoys the company of humans, dogs and smaller animals.

“He recently came across a hedgehog and would have guarded it for hours if we had let him – but we moved him away for the hedgehog’s sake.

“We’re building up quite a collection of pictures of Duck with other dogs and animals – but the photos of him trying to hug other dogs will always be our favourites.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





