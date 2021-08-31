More vaccinations without appointment encouraged in Mallorca as Department of Health extends period until the end of September to catch as many people as possible.

Due to the success of the August trial of allowing those without appointments to receive Covid-19 inoculations it has been decided to extend this option for a further month with access to three vaccination centres on the island.

These are Son Dureta Palma, the Mateu Cañellas sports centre Inca and the Manacor Racecourse, all of which will be open on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm and on weekends from 10am to 7pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Since offering vaccinations without appointment about 21 per cent of those being vaccinated have opted for that route with 12,783 being vaccinated in Mallorca

This initiative is aimed at residents and people who are unemployed and possibly homeless or for other personal reasons but it is important that everyone who comes to be vaccinated carries their identification document.

The Balearic Government believes that in order to ensure that the infection rate on Mallorca continues to decline that everyone who has not been vaccinated for any reason, should have the chance to receive the increased protection against infection that it believes inoculation supplies.

Thank you for reading ‘More vaccinations without appointment encouraged in Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.





