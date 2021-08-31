Mijas approves €10million employment and tourism Cometha Plan.

The Plenary of the City Council of Mijas gave the green light today, Tuesday, August 31, to the Cometha aid package support Plan, according to a report for malaghoy.

The plan includes a package of aid for the retail sector, tourism companies, hospitality and self-employed workers that is worth €10.3 million euros and will reinforce the local economy and hopefully boost employment in the municipality.

“Today [this Tuesday] we are taking another step to help the economic reactivation of our city and to support the effort that our family and self-employed companies have been making in recent months and we do so in a particularly complex context in which this City Council returns to position itself as a management benchmark in the face of the economic, social and labour crisis of Covid-19 ”, he stressed the mayor, Josele González.

Mayor González said he very much valued this commitment to the economic reactivation of Mijas and emphasized how this “historic aid package will be added to the one executed in 2020 through the OREA Plan, which will mean that in just two years the administration local will make available to its commercial and tourist fabric more than 23 million euros in aid from which thousands of people from Mijas will benefit.

‘Plan Cometha’ is actually divided into two lines of aid:

The first is Cometha Employment with aid worth €8.5 million euros and the second, Cometha Tourism, which is worth €1.8 million euros and aimed at tourism companies.

The first line will have individual grants available of up to 6,000 euros- depending on the number of workers; while the second line, Tourism, will have grants of up to 50,000 euros depending on the type of tourist accommodation and up to 75,000 euros for golf course’s- the amount will depend on o the number of holes.

“The responsible management that we have carried out in this City Council in the last six years has allowed us to have a surplus of more than 100 million euros, which has made it possible to implement this and other measures to help citizens in the worst economic and social situation in recent history. We will continue working and managing responsibly to continue supporting our neighbours”, added González.

