Man arrested by police for ‘stoning’ the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills

Man arrested by police in Vigo Spain for ‘stoning’ the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills.

The Local Police of Vigo ( on Spain’s northwest coast) arrested a man for throwing stones at the window of an office of the Naturgy electricity supplier.

The 54-year-old Galician committed the attack because he said he was fed up with the constant rise in electricity prices in recent weeks. Upon receiving his bill for this month and seeing the amount that he was asked to pay, he decided to show his anger by attacking one of the offices of the electricity company.

In his statement, he confessed that he had planned to act the day before, but did not have the courage. However, on August 26, he was unable to contain his anger anymore and took action.

After the attack, police officers contacted the head of the company to inform him of what happened and to inform him that the perpetrator of the crime had been identified. The head of Naturgy has said he will file a complaint (denuncia) regarding the attacks.

The wholesale market price for electricity in Spain continues to rise in August as it broke all records and closed as the most expensive month on record. After three consecutive days marking a maximum figure after another, September will be released with the highest price in the historical series, exceeding an average of 132.47 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

This is collected from data supplied by the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), which was made public this Tuesday, which show that the unstoppable rise in the price of electricity continues unabated.

