Man arrested by police for ‘stoning’ the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Man arrested by police for 'stoning' the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills
Man arrested by police for 'stoning' the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills. image: Stock photo

Man arrested by police in Vigo Spain for ‘stoning’ the offices of an electricity supplier over high bills.

The Local Police of Vigo ( on Spain’s northwest coast) arrested a man for throwing stones at the window of an office of the Naturgy electricity supplier.

The 54-year-old Galician committed the attack because he said he was fed up with the constant rise in electricity prices in recent weeks. Upon receiving his bill for this month and seeing the amount that he was asked to pay, he decided to show his anger by attacking one of the offices of the electricity company.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In his statement, he confessed that he had planned to act the day before, but did not have the courage. However, on August 26, he was unable to contain his anger anymore and took action.

After the attack, police officers contacted the head of the company to inform him of what happened and to inform him that the perpetrator of the crime had been identified. The head of Naturgy has said he will file a complaint (denuncia) regarding the attacks.

The wholesale market price for electricity in Spain continues to rise in August as it broke all records and closed as the most expensive month on record. After three consecutive days marking a maximum figure after another, September will be released with the highest price in the historical series,  exceeding an average of 132.47 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).


This is collected from data supplied by the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), which was made public this Tuesday, which show that the unstoppable rise in the price of electricity continues unabated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.




Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here