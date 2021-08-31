Malaga to offer mediation services to resolve local disputes

THE Malaga Provincial Council is offering mediation services to resolve local disputes.

The council will offer the services with a series of workshops focused on mediation to resolve disputes in Malaga.

Head of Citizenship, Natacha Rivas, announced that the council then aims to roll the mediation out across Malaga province.

She said: “We want to improve the coexistence of the people of Malaga, encouraging values ​​such as dialogue, cooperation, respect… when addressing dispute situations in very different areas.”

She added that the provincial council’s mediation service has seen, “a significant growth in applications, to the point that the number of cases has doubled this year compared to the previous one.”

Ms Rivas said that the percentage of agreement in these mediation processes has been 40 per cent.

She added: “Therefore, given the increase in requests for mediation and with the intention of extending this dispute resolution formula to the whole province, a wide programme of… workshops has been designed that will address technical and practical aspects that will be aimed at specific groups.”

The programme will aim to decrease local disputes on the Costa del Sol.

