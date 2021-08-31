Malaga ends August with the lowest number of infections seen this month.

In the Malaga province the accumulated incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days has stayed practically the same as yesterday. On Monday this figure came in at 214.8, while Tuesday, August 31, registered 214.1

The data for the Malaga province on Tuesday shows that 143 coronavirus infections have been confirmed by either PCR or rapid antigen tests. On Monday this figure came in at 267.

Hospital pressures in the area are decreasing, and today, Tuesday, 273 people are currently admitted in hospital, which is eight less than on Monday.

The number of patients in intensive care units has also fallen slightly. Today’s figure is 53 patients and yesterday this was 56, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Families.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Malaga over 150,000 people have been infected with the potentially deadly virus and over 10,000 of these have been admitted to hospital. Less than a thousand people have been admitted to ICU.

As reported by 20 minutes, “The province of Malaga as a whole continues for another week at level 2 health alert. Thus, in the Axarquia health district, the incidence rate has increased compared to the previous day, rising from 158.1 to the current 161.6 and also in the district of La Vega, which stands at 114.4 compared to 113.5 the previous day.”

