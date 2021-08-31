Luciernabula MTB event returns to Almeria on Saturday for its fourth edition and over a hundred cyclists are expected to participate.

Not only will the event have a stunning 60-kilometre-long cycling route which runs through the Sierra Nevada National Park, there will also be a hiking route through the mountain pass of La Ragua.

The fourth edition of the Luciernabula is set to make a stunning return after last year’s event was sadly cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 4.

According to the mayor of Abla, Antonio Fernandez, the Luciernabula event is one of the most important leisure activities that will take place in September.

The event has been sponsored by the Provincial council and has been organised by Abla Town Council, HSL Sport, MTB Los Panzones and Brada (Asociación de Daño Cerebral Sobrevenido). Multiple firms have also helped out with the event too.

So far over 120 bikers have registered to take part, but the event organisers are hoping to reach 150 cyclists. Cyclists will meet at the Antonio Fernandez Ortiz sports complex at 4 PM. All the cyclists will then be transferred to La Ragua by bus.

The planned event will be non-competitive and fun and start at 7:30 pm. Cyclist will be treated to a 60 kilometre route which will follow forest tracks in the Sierra Nevada National Park.

As reported by Almeria 24, “the average duration of the route is around three hours, with a predominance of downhill kilometres and some uphill kilometres on a mostly night-time route where participants must be equipped with head and tail lights on their mountain bikes to see the route and improve safety measures.”

Once the cyclists have completed the event they will receive a “goodie bag” with various gifts and enjoy a dinner.

The inclusive hiking route will be five kilometres long and will take place on Saturday afternoon.

