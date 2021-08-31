Kylian Mbappe deal with Real Madrid doesn’t materialise

KYLIAN MBAPPE is still a PSG player after Real Madrid failed to make a deal with the Paris club, as transfer deadline day approaches



Kylian Mbappe’s hopes of a dream move to Real Madrid look like being put on ice, at least until January, when he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club he wants to, as he will be entering the final six months of his deal with Paris St Germain, with the summer transfer window slamming shut at midnight on Tuesday, August 31.

It is believed that Madrid made PSG a renewed offer of £145.8m (€170m) plus £8.57m (€10m) in add-ons for the 22-year-old, and set the Paris club a deadline, but that they never responded, which could lead to the scenario where the Spanish club will now wait for the January window instead, when they will be allowed to deal directly with Kylian Mbappe and his representatives.

Mbappe has apparently made it abundantly clear to the hierarchy of PSG that he is leaving them, and that he wants to play in Madrid, but for now, he has to turn his attention to his country’s Group D Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, as he joined up with his French teammates at their headquarters in Clairefontaine on Monday, August 30.

He will be in preparation for the hectic round of matches starting with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, September 1 in Paris, and then the French must travel to Ukraine to play again on September 4, with the home game with Finland following on September 7, as reported by skysports.com.

