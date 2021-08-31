Good news for Andalucia at last!

JUANMA MORENO, the president of the Junta de Andalucia has announced fantastic news with the new coronavirus measures



Juanma Moreno , the president of the Junta de Andalucia, announced this Tuesday, August 31, after the meeting of the ‘committee of experts’, the relaxation of the measures in the Andalucian community given the good evolution of the pandemic data in recent days, which is good news for Andalucia .

The president said that the fifth wave had blown up the de-escalation plans of the Junta, which had expected to reach the ‘new normal’ at the end of June, and that the new Delta variant had forced the Administration to tighten the measures and delay the relaxation of the restrictions, but now, with the accumulated incidence and the hospital pressure in full remission, the regional government proposes a new scenario.

The new measures will take effect at midnight on Wednesday, September 1.

Bars and restaurants will be now able to open until 2am in the morning, although they must stop serving at 1am, and the number of diners is expanded to eight inside and ten outside, giving them one hour extra more than before, while nightlife venues may be open until 3.30am in the morning, although they must stop serving at 3am, and their capacity is increased to 250 people on level 1, and to 200 people on level 2.

Ice cream parlors and theme parks may open until 2am in the morning, as long as the municipalities allow it, and the allowed capacity for celebrations, funerals, and conferences is also expanded, according to alert levels, and the Board will also request the expansion of the capacity in football matches, which is currently established at 40 per cent.

The community has emerged this week from the extreme alert level for coronavirus after the rate has fallen below 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with only two provinces, Huelva and Sevilla, presenting an average incidence higher than this barrier.

The number of hospitalised patients has also decreased, already under one thousand, far from the nearly five thousand patients admitted at the peak of the pandemic, registered in February, and to this evolution is added the vaccination campaign that has immunised 70 per cent of the population, and has been decisive in resuming the plans for a de-escalation that shows the light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic that began in the spring of 2020, as reported by sevilla.abc.es

