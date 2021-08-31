Fishermen may now catch another species of fish in Mallorcan waters

Raor, tasty but expensive
Raor, tasty but expensive

FISHERMEN may now catch another species of fish in Mallorcan waters as the ban on catching raor is lifted until March 31 following the open season on lamprey.

The raor (Xyrichtys novacula) is known in English as the pearly razorfish or cleaver wrasse and is popular to eat, although commercial fishing of this species is not allowed with the permitted amount per licence being 50 per day with a maximum of 300 fish per boat.

Raor fishing therefore is mainly recreational but there are more than 12,000 recreational boat licences in the Balearics although because the price is high, there are some professional fishermen taking advantage of the new season.

The raor ban was first established in 2000, and lasted until July 31 but based on biological criteria, it has been expanded and complemented with other measures.

In the marine reserves of Mallorca, a minimum size hook of 5.7 mm is required to catch the fish and as a result of the ban on fishing for part of the year to encourage sustainability, the presence of the species and catches have been maintained in all fishing areas, with an average increase of 20 per cent in the size of the fish.

All catches must be recorded and reported to the Conselleria of Agriculture as well as the amount of time spent on fishing for them.


