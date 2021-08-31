Chief Veterinary Officer responds to Geronimo’s death

England’s Chief Veterinary Officer said the alpaca’s death was necessary.

The alpaca had tests position for bovine TB (bTB), an infectious disease of cattle and other mammals. It is one of the most significant animal health challenges that England faces today, leaving behind devastating impacts on our farming and rural communities and costing taxpayers more than £100 million each year. In 2020 alone, more than 27,000 cattle had to be slaughtered to curb its spread.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said, “This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country.

“Not only is this essential to protect the livelihoods of our farming industry and rural communities, but it is also necessary to avoid more TB cases in humans,” she added on August 31.

A post mortem examination will now be undertaken by veterinary pathologists from the APHA. This will be followed by a bacteriological culture of selected tissue samples, which can take up to three months.

