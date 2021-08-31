August ends with 69.5% of the Spanish population full vaccinated- 5% short of the target.

Spain did not reach the target of 70% of the total population vaccinated with a full dose against covid-19, however, it remains close to that figure as the last day of August is almost with us.

According to data made public by Spain’s Ministry of Health, a total of 32,996,436 people have been vaccinated with the full dose of the vaccine, representing 69.5% of the total population.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In April this year, the Prime Minister announced that by the end of August the country would reach 70%, which would mean reaching what is known as group or herd immunity- the figures have stayed precariously close to this target.

On Tuesday, August 31, afternoon, shortly before the vaccination figures were updated, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, affirmed in an appearance by the Congressional Health Commission that the pace of this vaccination campaign “is unprecedented”.

“This new milestone represents a very significant advance in controlling the effects of the pandemic,” said Darias, who affirmed that the country has become “one of the places in the world with the highest vaccination coverage against covid and therefore all the more protected against the virus. “

Herd immunity has been the key goal for as long as vaccines were available. However, despite good data, many experts have warned that “herd immunity” will not be achieved with 70% of those vaccinated.

When this figure was marked as a lifeline that would allow restrictions to be lowered, the Delta variant of the virus had not yet appeared on the horizon. Its greater contagion capacity has led many experts to now warn that community immunity will require vaccination figures close to 85% or 90% of the population.

Group immunity is a theoretical concept that indicates what percentage of a population must be immunised for an epidemic to be classed as over, without the need for restrictive measures.



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





