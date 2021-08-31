Andalucia has request for mandatory vaccination of health workers suspended by the TSJA.

The Superior Tribune of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has suspended- as a precaution- a request from the Liberum association, a division of the Ministry of Health, that imposed diagnostic tests of active infection (PDIA) on health workers or social health centres not be made mandatory.

The Andalucian high court, which is based in Granada, has agreed that the Junta de Andalucía and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will wait for a period of three days, after which, it will issue a decision on whether to enforce mandatory testing on all care workers in the region.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The group said that it considers that the order of the Junta de Andalucía is “discriminatory, lacking legal basis and scientific evidence” for imposing on a part of the population that they must undergo a PCR test to access their jobs. “Actually turning the measure into a form of corporal punishment for those workers who for various reasons, for the moment, have decided not to inoculate the experimental treatment,” argued a spokesman forLiberum.

“They lack scientific basis, and consequently, they represent a coercion or threat that forces them to undergo invasive treatment to avoid reprisals, seriously damaging human and fundamental rights,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





