Afghan television presenter goes on air flanked by armed Taliban fighters

A VIDEO is circulating on social networks that shows an Afghan television presenter surrounded by armed Taliban fighters as he interviews their commander



A video of a bizarre television interview that took place on Afghan TV has hit social media networks, which shows television presenter Mirwais Haidari Haqdoost conducting an interview for the channel’s special programme “Pardaz”, whose guest was Qari Samiullah, one of the Taliban commanders.

Haqdoost is seen sitting at a desk, flanked by a row of menacing-looking Taliban fighters, armed with AK-47s clasped tightly to their chests, while he starts his interview with the commander by introducing Mr Samiullah, before opening with an explanation that there has been, “some criticism that there is a difference between the words and the actions of the Taliban”, adding, “The people demand that the commitments and actions of the Taliban must be the same”.

Qari Samiullah responds by urging Afghan citizens not to leave the country, claiming that the militant’s objective is for the country to prosper, telling people not to be worried that the Taliban has taken control again, “God willing, we will try to establish a safe atmosphere in all the provinces of Afghanistan, so that the people do not worry, and do not fear the Mujahideen, because they are our brothers”, he said, adding, “Together with them, we will build the homeland”.

With the last of the American military leaving Kabul just before midnight on Monday, August 30, it leaves the group free to enforce whatever it wants to upon the remaining citizens, who for the last 20 years have not had to suffer the old ways of public executions, or the banning of women’s rights, but the Taliban has assured that people’s rights will be respected, and that they have no wish to carry out vendettas against anybody who has been working with the coalition forces previously, as reported by new.sky.com.

Taliban soldiers surround an Afghan newsreader live on air. pic.twitter.com/L4kBQ1osj4

— Roh Yakobi (@Roh_Yakobi) August 29, 2021

