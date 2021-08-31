Afghan television presenter goes on air flanked by armed Taliban fighters

By
Chris King
-
0
Afghan television presenter goes on air flanked by armed Taliban fighters
Afghan television presenter goes on air flanked by armed Taliban fighters. image: twitter

A VIDEO is circulating on social networks that shows an Afghan television presenter surrounded by armed Taliban fighters as he interviews their commander

A video of a bizarre television interview that took place on Afghan TV has hit social media networks, which shows television presenter Mirwais Haidari Haqdoost conducting an interview for the channel’s special programme “Pardaz”, whose guest was Qari Samiullah, one of the Taliban commanders.

Haqdoost is seen sitting at a desk, flanked by a row of menacing-looking Taliban fighters, armed with AK-47s clasped tightly to their chests, while he starts his interview with the commander by introducing Mr Samiullah, before opening with an explanation that there has been, “some criticism that there is a difference between the words and the actions of the Taliban”, adding, “The people demand that the commitments and actions of the Taliban must be the same”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Qari Samiullah responds by urging Afghan citizens not to leave the country, claiming that the militant’s objective is for the country to prosper, telling people not to be worried that the Taliban has taken control again, “God willing, we will try to establish a safe atmosphere in all the provinces of Afghanistan, so that the people do not worry, and do not fear the Mujahideen, because they are our brothers”, he said, adding, “Together with them, we will build the homeland”.

With the last of the American military leaving Kabul just before midnight on Monday, August 30, it leaves the group free to enforce whatever it wants to upon the remaining citizens, who for the last 20 years have not had to suffer the old ways of public executions, or the banning of women’s rights, but the Taliban has assured that people’s rights will be respected, and that they have no wish to carry out vendettas against anybody who has been working with the coalition forces previously, as reported by new.sky.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.



Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here