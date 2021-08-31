AEMET issues Yellow Alert weather warning for Granada

AEMET issues Yellow Alert weather warning for Baza and Guadix in Granada.

Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued a yellow warning for storms from 12:00 midday to 12 o’clock midnight in the north of the province of Granada, Andalucia, specifically in the region of Baza and Guadix.

In Baza, it is expected that it will begin to rain from noon and that it will last until midnight with considerable intensity between 18:00 and 24:00 with accumulations of up to 15mm in an hour.



The forecast for Guadix is that it will stop raining from 6:00 p.m. In both areas, the storm will occur in the interval from 12:00 to 18:00 and is expected to be accompanied by gusts of wind of up to 20 kilometres per hour.

The Andalucian Emergency Service 112 posted a warning on its Twitter account that precautions must be taken in the event of a storm warning:

“Vehicles should not be parked near watercourses or streams, should not cross through flooded sections and Nor should you practice sports outdoors during the storm because wet clothing makes it easier to attract lightning.”

