Torrevieja Royal British Legion

THE Torrevieja branch of the Royal British Legion is celebrating its one hundredth anniversary with a series of events in El Chaparral.

The Torrevieja branch events will kick off on Friday, September 10 at 11 am with a craft fair, before the Royal British Legion Band performs from 7 pm, and from the 8 pm there will be a meal with live music with tickets costing €15.

On Saturday, September 11, there will be a craft fair from 11 am, followed by a fashion show at 1 pm and team games at 4 pm. The Royal British Legion Band will perform from 7 pm, before food and live music from 8 pm with tickets costing €12.

The activities on Sunday, September 12 include a craft fair from 11 am, a performance by the Royal British Legion Band from 7 pm, and live music from 8 pm with tickets costing €12.

All proceeds raised will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Fund.

For more information or tickets, contact [email protected]

