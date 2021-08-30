Memberful partners with Spotify

Memberful, a leading membership software for entrepreneurs and independent creators, has announced it has partnered with Spotify. As part of this partnership, Memberful’s customers will now be able to share paid podcasts directly to the Spotify platform via private RSS feeds.

Memberful is a best-in-class, no coding required membership software built for entrepreneurs, independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Memberful is the preferred membership software for businesses including Vox, The Mythical Society, Relay FM, That Kevin Smith Club, and many more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spotify so that our creators can stream their paid podcasts on the platform. Your audience must be able to access your content on the platforms and apps they use most frequently. Spotify’s podcast listening has increased by 30 per cent year-over-year and continues to grow. Bringing this option to our customers means they can continue to grow their business, drive revenue, and access a new audience,” said Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful.

Memberful provides the tools and support needed to monetize content through flexible and customizable software that integrates directly into your website or existing technology and makes it easy to create customized subscription plans, manage members, and send transactional emails.

