Latest News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Done deal ORIHUELA city has provided the local Red Cross with 225-square foot premises in the Los Huertos district where the organisation can store its vehicles, trailers and other equipment. In return, the Red Cross has agreed to provide first aid instruction for Proteccion Civil volunteers and assist in emergencies.

Horse sense A LOOSE horse caused traffic chaos on the A-31Alicante-Madrid motorway when it entered a tunnel in Villena. Alerted by the Emergency Services, Guardia Civil officers halted traffic while a passing driver succeeded in tying up the horse which was then removed and later handed over to its owner.

Charge it TORREVIEJA will have four new electric vehicle charging stations. These will be located in Calle Caballero de Rodas, Calle Ucrania, Avenida Monge y Beliesa (Palacio de Deportes car park) and Calle Mayo (La Mata), announced councillor Federico Alarcon, who also secretary to the town hall’s Local Government Board.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Helping hand LOS MONTESINOS town is providing financial assistance for residents who are self-employed, together with small companies in the tourism sector that have been affected by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. More information is available from the Agencia de Empleo y Desarrollo Local between 9am and 2pm.

Boot loot WHEN a car took evasive action on spotting the Guardia Civil in Guardamar, officers suspected that it lacked an up-to-date ITV roadworthiness certificate. Instead, they found that it did not belong to the driver, a 42-year-old Briton, and discovered that the boot contained 3.261 kilos of vacuum-packed marihuana.

More jobs THE unemployment rate has fallen in half of the Valencian Community’s territorial districts over the last year with the biggest reductions in Alicante province, especially in the Alto Vinalopo, Medio Vinalopo, Baja Vinalopo, l’Alcoia and Vega Baja. In contrast, unemployment has increased in El Comtat inland and l’Alacanti.





