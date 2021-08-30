La Linea cops seize 1,400kg of hashish after high-speed car chase

NATIONAL POLICE officers in the Cadiz city of La Linea de la Concepcion have seized 1,400kg of hashish after a high-speed car chase



As reported by the National Police today, Monday, August 30, the intervention on the morning of Friday, August 27, in the Cadiz province city of La Linea, of 40 bales of hashish, started when officers of the Citizen Attention Group that were involved in a surveillance operation carried out on places related to the introduction of hashish, observed the entry of a boat in the vicinity of the port of La Atunara.

An individual was subsequently observed unloading bales of hashish into an SUV vehicle, and when the National Police officers moved in, he managed to escape in the vehicle, starting a chase, “with high risk for the officers, due to the recklessness of the driver of the suspect vehicle”, as he carried out numerous evasive manoeuvres to repel the police action in order to avoid being intercepted, but, after a high-speed chase through the streets of La Linea de la Concepcion, a 47-year-old man was eventually detained at a building located on Calle Ter.

He was promptly arrested, accused of the crime of drug trafficking, and 40 bales of hashish were seized, totalling 1,400kg in weight, in what police term a ‘nursery’ – a storage facility where drug traffickers store their goods until they are ready to distribute them – and the high-end off-road vehicle that he had been driving was also seized, having been reported as stolen earlier, with the man also being charged with the crime of theft of a vehicle, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

