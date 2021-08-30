Huelva light aircraft crash kills two

A LIGHT aircraft has crashed in the Huelva region of Niebla, killing both occupants



As reported by the 112 Emergency Service Andalucia, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, a light aircraft has crashed today, Monday, August 30, in the Huelva municipality of Niebla, killing both occupants in the process

According to 112, the incident occurred at around 2pm, when they received a call from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), informing them that an aircraft had crashed next to the aerodrome in the town Niebla.

Emergency services were immediately deployed, including the Huelva Provincial Fire Brigade, patrols from the Guardia Civil, along with patrols from the national and Local Police forces, while also notifying the Control Center of Air Traffic (ACC), and the Coordination and Rescue Center (RCC).

A report from the firefighters said that the aircraft came down in an olive grove next to the aerodrome and that they released both its occupants from the wreckage, with both persons confirmed dead at the scene, while unable to offer any further data on the two deceased, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the accident, as reported by larazon.es.

