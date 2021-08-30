Guardia Civil investigating a suspect in the Guejar Sierra forest fire

A SUSPECT is under investigation by the Guardia Civil accused of starting the forest fire in the Granada municipality of Guejar Sierra on August 2



Guardia Civil officers are investigating the person who was in charge of the high voltage line that allegedly caused a fire in the Cañada de Rojas area of ​​the Granada municipality of Guejar Sierra, where on August 2, some ten hectares of scrubland and trees were destroyed by a fire that broke out.

The fire was apparently caused by a high voltage cable falling onto the Padules road, which was subsequently cut off as the fire spread up the mountain, burning scrub and short trees both from private farms and from the communal mountain.

A total of three heavy helicopters, two light helicopters, three amphibious aircraft, six motorized trucks, Infoca personnel, forestry workers, Guardia Civil officers, and members of the Civil Protection of Guéjar Sierra were all deployed in the extinguishing of the fire.

Once extinguished, officers of the Sierra Nevada detachment of the Nature Protection Service – Seprona – of the Granada Guardia Civil opened an investigation and discovered that the fire had apparently occurred because an electrical cable had fallen and set light to the vegetation underneath, because the cleaning and clearing tasks required by those responsible for the high voltage lines had not been carried out.

Junta de Andalucia’s Environment Agency, as reported by granadadigital.es. As a result, the person in charge of the high voltage power line has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of forest fire, with the Guardia Civil being assisted during their investigation by agents of the

