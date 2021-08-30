A FAMILY of wild boars was filmed dining out in one of Marbella’s most exclusive areas as they came down from the mountain’s in search of food



A resident of Malaga province’s exclusive resort of Marbella has recorded a family of hungry wild boars that came into town from the mountains in search of food, and was spotted in one of the most luxurious parts of the Costa del Sol, roaming around various parts of Nueva Andalucia, scavenging through rubbish bags, or anywhere they could find something to eat.

They were seen near to the luxurious Puerto Banus, where a villa can set you back in the region of more than €1.4 million, and video footage was uploaded onto social media of the hungry animals looking for sustenance on roundabouts, and along the side of roads.

Clearly, the wild boars were not bothered, or maybe not even aware, of their upmarket surroundings, as they searched for sustenance for their family, who, probably due to a shortage of food in the mountains where they live outside the city, ventured into the urban area out of necessity, which the residents of this area say is quite a common sight, but one that still surprises them when they witness the animals on their hunt for food.

Their eating habits are not popular with the golf courses in the region, which have reportedly suffered deterioration due to the wild boars wandering in looking to feed themselves, something which has also been reported in Fuengirola, Mijas, Malaga city, and of course, Marbella, where the animals have frequently been spotted roaming around urbanisations and residential areas in order to survive, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.