Family of wild boars dine out in Marbella

By
Chris King
-
0
Family of wild boars dine out in Marbella
Family of wild boars dine out in Marbella.

A FAMILY of wild boars was filmed dining out in one of Marbella’s most exclusive areas as they came down from the mountain’s in search of food

A resident of Malaga province’s exclusive resort of Marbella has recorded a family of hungry wild boars that came into town from the mountains in search of food, and was spotted in one of the most luxurious parts of the Costa del Sol, roaming around various parts of Nueva Andalucia, scavenging through rubbish bags, or anywhere they could find something to eat.

They were seen near to the luxurious Puerto Banus, where a villa can set you back in the region of more than €1.4 million, and video footage was uploaded onto social media of the hungry animals looking for sustenance on roundabouts, and along the side of roads.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Clearly, the wild boars were not bothered, or maybe not even aware, of their upmarket surroundings, as they searched for sustenance for their family, who, probably due to a shortage of food in the mountains where they live outside the city, ventured into the urban area out of necessity, which the residents of this area say is quite a common sight, but one that still surprises them when they witness the animals on their hunt for food.

Their eating habits are not popular with the golf courses in the region, which have reportedly suffered deterioration due to the wild boars wandering in looking to feed themselves, something which has also been reported in Fuengirola, Mijas, Malaga city, and of course, Marbella, where the animals have frequently been spotted roaming around urbanisations and residential areas in order to survive, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.




Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here