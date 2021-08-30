DENREI: An alternative to social media as we know it?

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, announced the beta launch of DENREI, an all-new email-based social platform.

DENREI leverages the power of email, as a privacy-protected medium, to solve many problems that exist with social media today regarding censorship and freedom of speech, the company said.

“I believe that there should be social media that respects the freedom of speech, the freedom to listen, and the freedom not to listen,” said Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.’s founder, Ken Uchikura.

With the new social media platform, members can follow and be followed. When they send emails to their unique DENREI email address only their followers will receive their broadcasts. In addition, only DENREI email addresses can send and receive email communication between one another. This allows each user to control the flow of information making their data their own.

Currently, the platform is in closed beta and actively seeking “founding members” to contribute feedback to help grow the community at https://www.denrei.com/eng/founding-member-signup

