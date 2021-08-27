UK launches study to better understand Covid-19 vaccine response

UKHSA has been awarded funding to lead a consortium of research partners to better understand how individuals respond to Covid-19 vaccines.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will lead a consortium of academic partners receiving £1.5 million in funding from the UK Research and Innovation to understand why some people become infected after vaccination or prior infection while others do not.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Covid-19 Strategic Response Director at Public Health England said, “Understanding the immune response is essential, not only to determine who is most at risk of infections after vaccination, but also for vaccine developers who can target key components of the immune response effectively for future booster vaccines.

“We are pleased that this funding will allow us to better understand immunity and are very grateful to the nearly 50,000 participants who have given up their time to take part in the study”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Alongside the recent launch of a new UK-wide antibody testing programme, this new study will help us gain valuable insights into the immune response following vaccination or natural infection.

“Our historic vaccination programme continues to prevent millions of infections and save over 95,000 lives in England alone. I encourage everyone to get both jabs so they can protect themselves and those around them,” he added on August 27.

