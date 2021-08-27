Two Gogglebox stars have died this week

TWO Gogglebox stars, Andy Michael and Mary Cook, have died this week.

Following a short illness Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died aged 61, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert made a statement on behalf of his family confirming that he had died with his family by his side.

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

The family entertained viewers since 2013 with their children’s reactions to their parents’ commentaries of TV shows.

It was also announced earlier this week that another Gogglebox star Mary Cook, had died aged 92 surrounded by her family.

Mary had been entertaining viewers with her best friend Marina Wingrove since 2016.

The Bristolian pair were two of the most popular stars of the show, wither their cheeky and often racy comments. They were “instant favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments”, a statement said.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

