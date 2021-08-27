Spain, Italy and others receive €373 million from EU

The EU Commission has granted €373 million to five European Social Fund (ESF) and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) operational programmes (OPs) in Belgium, Germany, Spain and Italy to help the countries with coronavirus emergency response and repair in the framework of REACT-EU.

In Belgium, the modification of the Wallonia OP will make available an additional €64.8 million for the acquisition of medical equipment for health services and innovation. The funds will support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in developing e-commerce, cybersecurity, websites and online stores, as well as the regional green economy through energy efficiency, protection of the environment, development of smart cities and low-carbon public infrastructures.

In Germany, in the Federal State of Hessen, €55.4 million will support health-related research infrastructure, diagnostic capacity and innovation in universities and other research institutions as well as research, development and innovation investments in the fields of climate and sustainable development. This amendment will also provide support to SMEs and funds for start-ups through an investment fund. In Sachsen-Anhalt, €75.7 million will facilitate cooperation of SMEs and institutions in research, development and innovation, and provide investments and working capital for micro-enterprises affected by the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the funds will allow investments in the energy efficiency of enterprises, support digital innovation in SMEs and acquiring digital equipment for schools and cultural institutions.

In Italy, the national OP ‘Social Inclusion’ will receive €90 million to promote the social integration of people experiencing severe material deprivation, homelessness or extreme marginalisation, through ‘Housing First’ services that combine the provision of immediate housing with enabling social and employment services.

In Spain, €87 million will be added to the ESF OP for Castilla y León to support the self-employed and workers who had their contracts suspended or reduced due to the crisis. The money will also help hard-hit companies avoid layoffs, especially in the tourism sector. Finally, the funds are needed to allow essential social services to continue in a safe way and to ensure educational continuity throughout the pandemic by hiring additional staff. REACT-EU is part of NextGenerationEU and provides €50.6 billion additional funding, in current prices, to Cohesion policy programmes over the course of 2021 and 2022.

“Measures focus on supporting labour market resilience, jobs, SMEs and low-income families, as well as setting future-proof foundations for the green and digital transitions and a sustainable socio-economic recovery,” the EU said on August 27.

