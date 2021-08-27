Pontin’s holiday camps could be used to house Afghan refugees as UK airlift ends

Pontin’s holiday resorts may be used to temporarily house Afghan refugees after the UK has airlifted over 12,000 Afghans and Brits out of Kabul.

The holiday park firm has offered some of its sites and two in oarticular have been identified by officials.

The company has six holiday parks near Weston-Super-Mare, Camber Sands in East Sussex, Lowestoft in Suffolk, Southport, Kewstoke in Somerset, and Prestatyn in north Wales.

A government source confirmed the news, saying: “It is right we look at every option and every offer of support.”

It is not yet clear which two sites have been identified for use, however, officials have been struggling to house those evacuated from the airport over the last two weeks.

At the moment, most od the evacuated regugees are in quarantine hotels due to the country being on the red list, however, soon thousands will come out of their isolation.

Pontins has recently, and over the years, come under fire with guests complaining about the quality of the accommodation.

One mum, Shereen Garraghan, 36, told the Mirror the Camber Sands resort was “the filthiest place I have ever been to” and the camp suffered a power cut during her break.

She added: “I’ve seen prisons cleaner. People are paying to live in conditions you wouldn’t leave dogs in.”

This morning, August 27, the UK shuts its airport’s gates to new arrivals.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News: “We at 4.30am UK time closed the Baron Hotel [where British officials were processing departures], shut the processing centre and the gates were closed at Abbey Gates.

“We will process those people we have brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately inside the airfield now, and we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowds where we can.

“But overall the main processing has now closed and we have a matter of hours.”

