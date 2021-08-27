Old woman in Sevilla who had fallen at home lay for days before being found

AN OLD WOMAN in Sevilla fell in her home and was unable to stand up, spending several days lying on the floor before being rescued
Officers from the Local Police of San Juan de Aznalzarache, in Sevilla, assisted by firefighters of the Aljarafe Commonwealth Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, rescued an 84-year-old woman who, after having suffered a fall at her home in said town, was unable to get back onto her feet, and had been lying on the floor of her house for several days.
As reported by the Local Police of San Juan, the neighbours of this 84-year-old woman, who resides on Calle Santander, in the populous Barrio Alto de San Juan, eventually heard the woman calling for help and alerted the emergency services.
Upon arriving at the woman’s home and listening to her calling out, the Local Police officers immediately called for the assistance of the Aljarafe Firefighters, who with the help of their hydraulic platform, accessed the interior of the house through the balcony.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.