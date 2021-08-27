Old woman in Sevilla who had fallen at home lay for days before being found

AN OLD WOMAN in Sevilla fell in her home and was unable to stand up, spending several days lying on the floor before being rescued



Officers from the Local Police of San Juan de Aznalzarache, in Sevilla, assisted by firefighters of the Aljarafe Commonwealth Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, rescued an 84-year-old woman who, after having suffered a fall at her home in said town, was unable to get back onto her feet, and had been lying on the floor of her house for several days.

As reported by the Local Police of San Juan, the neighbours of this 84-year-old woman, who resides on Calle Santander, in the populous Barrio Alto de San Juan, eventually heard the woman calling for help and alerted the emergency services.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Upon arriving at the woman’s home and listening to her calling out, the Local Police officers immediately called for the assistance of the Aljarafe Firefighters, who with the help of their hydraulic platform, accessed the interior of the house through the balcony.

After entering the woman’s home through her balcony, the firefighters opened the front door from the inside to let the officers and the ambulance team inside, where they found the woman “lying face down on the floor of the room, claiming to have suffered a fall right there last Saturday, August 21, and to have been there incapacitated ever since”. The old woman was evacuated to the San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe hospital , as a precaution, as reported by 20minutos.es

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





