News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News Snippets - Costa Blanca North
ROAD CLOSED: Camino del Llandero will reopen in time for the return of nearby schools on September 8 Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

No problem BENIDORM’S Camino del Landero road is again closed to traffic to complete improvements to the electricity supply, although the town hall confirmed that work would finish before the Els Tolls schools returned on September 8.

Closer look ALTEA councillors, with the exception of the Partido Popular, voted in favour of reviewing the town’s parking concession which has built only one of five promised car parks, with no dates announced for the remainder.

Sea rescue A FRENCH couple jumped overboard with their two-year-old son when their boat broke down, swimming to the Cova Tallada cave where they sheltered until Denia’s Red Cross lifesavers arrived to evacuate them on a jet-ski.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Start again LLIBER town hall intends to resuscitate plans for a 480-home development approved in 2000, although opposition councillors maintained that the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) would have expired after six years and should be renewed.

 




Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here