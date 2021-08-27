News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

No problem BENIDORM’S Camino del Landero road is again closed to traffic to complete improvements to the electricity supply, although the town hall confirmed that work would finish before the Els Tolls schools returned on September 8.

Closer look ALTEA councillors, with the exception of the Partido Popular, voted in favour of reviewing the town’s parking concession which has built only one of five promised car parks, with no dates announced for the remainder.

Sea rescue A FRENCH couple jumped overboard with their two-year-old son when their boat broke down, swimming to the Cova Tallada cave where they sheltered until Denia’s Red Cross lifesavers arrived to evacuate them on a jet-ski.

Start again LLIBER town hall intends to resuscitate plans for a 480-home development approved in 2000, although opposition councillors maintained that the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) would have expired after six years and should be renewed.





