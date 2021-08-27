News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
GETTING READY: Clearing Oliva’s irrigation channels before the rains arrive Photo credit: Oliva town hall

Be prepared MUNICIPAL employees are currently clearing Oliva’s irrigation channels, ready for the heavy late summer and early autumn rains. As well as cutting down reeds and vegetation they are also removing all litter that could obstruct the channels and cause the flooding that has affected Oliva in the past.

Dirty air THE heatwave turned Alicante into Spain’s most contaminated province during August.  Harmful tropospheric ozone, combined with pollution from road and maritime traffic, were further complicated both on the coast and inland by dust plumes from the Sahara Spain that tripled the daily safety levels for suspended air particles.

Fair shares PERSONNEL opposed Ribera Salud’s purchase of DKV’s 65 per cent holding in outsourced Denia hospital.  As Ribera Salud entirely controls Torrevieja and Elche hospitals, this would contravene a 2018 regional law that prevents a private body from possessing over 40 per cent of more than one Health district.

Some missing THE Valencian Community’s Anti-fraud Agency (AVAF) is investigating claims that some Benidorm hotels lack an opening licence. A June 2016 list revealed that 103 hotels possessed licences but 24 did not, although the town hall has failed in the interim to confirm whether these are now in order.

Outlook sunny AS electricity bills soar, the region’s sustainable energy sector revealed that demand from companies and families has risen in proportion.  The Administration is also making it easy for private properties, with non-returnable grants of up to 40 per cent and four years in which to pay the remainder.  

Blocked out THREE people were arrested after 50 blocks of local “piedra tosca” sandstone stolen from land in Javea were traced to a Denia scrap metal yard.  Quarrying the stone was banned in 1972 and the accused persuaded the scrap dealer that the blocks were theirs, receiving €1,000 in exchange.


 



Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

