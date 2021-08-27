Just over 32 million, 67.9 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two shots.

More than 32 million people have two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 36.1 million people, 76.1 percent of the population, have had one dose, according to Ministry of Health.

Spain has received 71,756,402 doses of the four authorized vaccines and some 64,714,501, just over 90 percent, of them have been administered.

Related: Up to 32 million people in the UK are to start receiving Covid booster jabs at pharmacies from next month, according to a report from The Standard.

Around 2,000 local pharmacies are to be at the forefront of plans drawn up by ministers to deliver an average of almost 2.5 million third doses a week. The booster jab is being quickly rolled out amid fears the efficacy of vaccines could begin to decline in the face of the Delta variant.

